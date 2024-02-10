Corn Ui Mhuiri glory for Mercy Mounthawk

Mercy Mounthawk were victorious in the Munster Colleges Football Corn Ui Mhuiri final.

They defeated Tralee CBS by 15 points to 1-9 in Tralee.

Mercy Mounthawk opened the better, going into a 5 points to 2 lead by the 11th minute. They extended that gap to 8 points to 3 before having a goal disallowed for square ball 2 minutes from half time. Mounthawk held a 9 points to 4 advantage at half time.

It was double scores at 10 points to 5 after 3 minutes of the second half. That was down to three; 11 to 8; with 13 minutes to go. 3 minutes later it was 12 to 9. 6 minutes form the end Tralee CBS were awarded a penalty, subsequently scored by Ronan O'Carroll





The 28th minute of the second half saw Mounthawk go a point in front, and they quickly doubled that lead. The gap rose to 3 in added on time and Mounthawk won by that 3 points.





Mounthawk captain Odhran Ferris