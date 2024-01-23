There's a T-U-S Corn Ui Mhuiri double header in Banteer today.
At 1 St Brendans Killarney take on Clonakilty Community College.
Colaiste Na Sceilge face Patrician Academy Mallow from 2.45.
Advertisement
There's a T-U-S Corn Ui Mhuiri double header in Banteer today.
At 1 St Brendans Killarney take on Clonakilty Community College.
Colaiste Na Sceilge face Patrician Academy Mallow from 2.45.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus