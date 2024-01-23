Advertisement
Corn Ui Mhuiri double header in Banteer today

Jan 23, 2024
Corn Ui Mhuiri double header in Banteer today
There's a T-U-S Corn Ui Mhuiri double header in Banteer today.

At 1 St Brendans Killarney take on Clonakilty Community College.

Colaiste Na Sceilge face Patrician Academy Mallow from 2.45.

