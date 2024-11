Cork football's reigning top scorer won't be available for next year's league and championship campaigns.

Steven Sherlock has been the senior team's leading marksman but has opted to take a year out in 2025.

In a further blow to manager John Cleary - Damien Gore is also taking a year out while defender Kevin Flahive is going to Australia.

Cleary is already without John O’Rourke and Killian O’Hanlon who retired from inter-county football.