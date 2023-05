Cork will have the opportunity later this month to win a third All Ireland under-20 hurling title in four-years.

Nine points from the hurl of Ben Cunningham saw them beat Clare 1-23 to 1-21 to clinch the Munster title.

It's quarter-finals night in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship later.

Wexford play Meath at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

While Tullamore hosts the meeting of Offaly and Louth.