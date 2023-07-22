Cork win all Munster Cup derby

The opening round of the FAI Cup is continuing today.
Cork City beat Treaty United 2-0 at Markets Field and Bray Wanderers enjoyed a 3-1 win away from home over Cockhill Celtic.
