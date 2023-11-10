Advertisement
Cork & Waterford battle tonight for Premier place

Nov 10, 2023 07:47 By radiokerrysport
Cork & Waterford battle tonight for Premier place
The last remaining place in next season's SSE Airtricity Premier Division is up for grabs tonight.

Tallaght Stadium is the venue for the promotion-relegation playoff, with Cork City up against Waterford.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

