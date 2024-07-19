Advertisement
Sport

Cork unchanged for All Ireland Final

Jul 19, 2024 07:26 By radiokerrysport
Cork unchanged for All Ireland Final
Share this article

The Cork team to face Clare in Sunday's All Ireland Hurling Championship Final has been named.

Rebels boss Pat Ryan has kept faith with the same 15 that started the win over Limerick in the semi final.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pogacar takes a 3-minute 11-second lead into penultimate mountain stage
Advertisement
World Cup 3rd place play-off for Ireland this afternoon
Day 4 at the Killarney Races
Advertisement

Recommended

Pogacar takes a 3-minute 11-second lead into penultimate mountain stage
World Cup 3rd place play-off for Ireland this afternoon
Killarney based HR buddy to create 20 jobs
Three found guilty for murder of Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus