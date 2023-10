St Pats will meet Bohemians in the FAI Cup final next month in a repeat of the 2021 decider.

The Saints booked their place in the final following a 2-0 win over Cork City this afternoon.

Mark Doyle and Conor Carty with the goals in Turner's Cross.

Pats were successful when the two met two years ago thanks to a penalty shootout at the Aviva Stadium.