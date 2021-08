Cork's minor hurlers became the third side from the county to book a place in an All Ireland final last night.

Jack Leahy scored 11-points in a 1-26 to 1-15 win over Waterford in Thurles.

Cork will play either Galway or Kilkenny in the All Ireland final on August 21st.

Senior and under-20 sides from the Rebel County had already secured All Ireland final places.