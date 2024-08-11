Cork Favourites To Win 30th Camogie Title

Cork are heavy favourites to win their 30th All Ireland Senior Camogie title this afternoon.

The Rebels go into this afternoon's final against Galway as defending champions and with a 12 point win already over their opponents this year.

The Tribeswomen have named an unchanged team from their semi final win over Tipperary as they look to win their first final since 2021.

Throw in at Croke Park is at 5:15pm.

That's part of a triple header at HQ with the premier junior decider between Laois and Tipperary off at 1pm.

Meanwhile, it's a 3pm start for the meeting of Cork and Kilkenny in the intermediate final.