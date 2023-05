Cork take on Tipperary this evening in the Munster Hurling Championship, with both sides already having one win to their name.

Galway and Dublin will look to extend their unbeaten starts to the Leinster Championship - they face Westmeath and Wexford respectively.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, Laois are looking to revive their hopes of further progress.

They play Kildare in Portlaoise.