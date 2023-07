Dublin are through to the All-Ireland football semi-finals.

Colm Basquel scored both goals in a comprehensive 2-17 to 11 points win over Mayo at Croke Park.

Dessie Farrell's side produced a strong second half display, having led by 1-6 to eight points at half-time.

Derry also advanced to the last four earlier today, after a 1-12 to 1-8 defeat of Cork.

Kerry and Monaghan are also in the semi-finals.