Advertisement
Sport

Cork aim to join Galway in All-Island Cup final

Jul 9, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Cork aim to join Galway in All-Island Cup final Cork aim to join Galway in All-Island Cup final
Share this article

The final of the first ever Avenir Sports All-Island Cup will be completed today.

Cliftonville take on Cork City from 2-o'clock in the second of this year's last four encounter.

The winner will face Galway United in the decider.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus