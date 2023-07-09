Cork aim to join Galway in All-Island Cup final

The final of the first ever Avenir Sports All-Island Cup will be completed today.
Cliftonville take on Cork City from 2-o'clock in the second of this year's last four encounter.
The winner will face Galway United in the decider.
Advertisement
The final of the first ever Avenir Sports All-Island Cup will be completed today.
Cliftonville take on Cork City from 2-o'clock in the second of this year's last four encounter.
The winner will face Galway United in the decider.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus