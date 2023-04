Steve Cooper will remain as Nottingham Forest manager after receiving the backing of the club's owner.

There'd been speculation he could be sacked following a poor run of results which leaves them only out of the Premier League drop zone on goal difference.

Evangelos Marinakis has released a statement calling on everyone to "come together" to help keep them up.

These fans outside the City Ground tell Sky Sports News, they're 100 per cent behind Cooper.