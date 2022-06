Gavin Coombes has made a timely return to the Munster side for tomorrow’s U-R-C quarter-final with Ulster.

The back-row has been out since early April, having required ankle surgery.

However, Tadhg Beirne misses the game at Kingspan Stadium with a thigh problem.

Ulster are without Mike Lowry due to a facial injury, but John Cooney will make his 100th appearance for the province.