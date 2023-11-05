Advertisement
Sport

Controversial goal sees Newcastle overcome Arsenal

Nov 5, 2023 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Controversial goal sees Newcastle overcome Arsenal
Anthony Gordon's controversial goal handed Newcastle a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.

A long VAR check eventually lead to the goal being awarded for the home side at St James' Park.

Manager Eddie Howe says he can't comment on the legitimacy of the goal

Today Liverpool can move second with three points at Luton this afternoon, after in-form Aston Villa visit Nottingham Forest.

That one at Kenilworth Road is at 4:30pm.

They clash at the City Ground at 2pm.

There's one game down for decision in the Championship this afternoon.

Norwich play host to Blackburn with kick off at 12pm.

