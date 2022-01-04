Advertisement
Conte says development more important than winning a trophy at the moment for Spurs

Jan 4, 2022 12:01 By radiokerrysport
Antonio Conte believes winning a trophy is not the be all and end all at this stage of his managerial reign at Tottenham.

They travel to Chelsea in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final tomorrow.

Spurs' last success came in 2008, but Conte is more concerned about them developing into a club that wins competitions on a regular basis.

Romelu Lukaku could return to the Chelsea squad for tomorrow’s E-F-L Cup semi-final against rivals Tottenham.

The Belgian striker held clear the air talks with manager Thomas Tuchel after being dropped for Sunday’s draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Lukaku was left out of the squad following a recent interview where he expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan.

