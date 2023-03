Tottenham Hotspur are expected to sack manager Antonio Conte this week.

The Italian launched an extraordinary rant at his players in the press conference after Saturday's draw at Southampton.

Conte's contract expires in the summer, but the club are set to act now.

Ryan Mason could take temporary charge until the end of the season.

Tottenham lie fourth in the Premier League, two points clear of Newcastle United and five ahead of Liverpool, but both clubs have two games in hand.