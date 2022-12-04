Advertisement
Sport

Connacht success for Moycullen

Dec 4, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Connacht success for Moycullen Connacht success for Moycullen
Share this article

For the first time in history Galway's Moycullen are the Connacht Senior Football Champions.

That's after they beat Tourlestrane of Sligo 13-points-to-6 at Pearse Stadium today.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus