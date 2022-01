Connacht head coach Andy Friend says the signing of six academy players on professional deals is a 'special day' for the province.

Ciaran Booth, Cathal Forde, Shane Jennings, Oisin McCormack and Darragh Murray have all agreed contracts.

Diarmuid Kilgallen - who has already played on five occasions for the first team - has also signed.

The contracts will begin at the start of next season.