Sport

Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League openers

Jan 22, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrysport
David and Pauide Clifford of Fossa | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
It has been confirmed that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for the opening 2 rounds of the Allianz Football League .

The Kingdom entertain Derry in Tralee at 5.30 on Saturday.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor

