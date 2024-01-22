Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League openers

It has been confirmed that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for the opening 2 rounds of the Allianz Football League .
The Kingdom entertain Derry in Tralee at 5.30 on Saturday.
Kerry manager Jack O’Connor
