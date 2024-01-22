Advertisement
Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League opener

Jan 22, 2024 17:38 By radiokerrysport
Confirmation that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for League opener
David and Pauide Clifford of Fossa | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
It has been confirmed that Kerry will be without David and Paudie Clifford for the opening round of the Allianz Football League .

The Kingdom entertain Derry in Tralee at 5.30 on Saturday.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor

