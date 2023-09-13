Conan ruled out of Tonga clash

Jack Conan is definitely out of Ireland’s World Cup meeting with Tonga this Saturday.

The Leinster back row did train with the rest of the squad today, but won’t return to action until next week’s date with the Springboks at the earliest.

Conan is still recovering from a foot injury sustained in the warm-up win over Italy five-weeks ago.

In better news for Ireland, Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne and Robbie Henshaw are all in contention for the Tonga game having missed the win over Romania.