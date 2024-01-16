Advertisement
Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé launched

Jan 16, 2024 11:35 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's Shane Ryan and Ciara Murphy with Comórtas chairman Padraig Ó Sé at Thunder Cove, Dingle Bay announcing details of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2024, the famed adult men's and ladies GAA club tournament which takes place from 23-25 February. Details on www.paidiose.com
All-Ireland winning Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan and Kerry defender Ciara Murphy took a speedboat trip around majestic Dingle harbour to announce details of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2024, the famed club ladies and men’s Gaelic football tournament, taking place all across the Dingle Peninsula from the 23rd the 25th of February.

14 counties from the four provinces of Ireland as well as one UK club will take part in the 35th edition of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé, with 26 adult men’s and ladies club teams coming for a weekend of competitive football and social events including popular Irish band Super Céilí at Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, West Kerry.

This year sees many championship winning teams competing.

The football festival, which was founded by eight-time All-Ireland winner Páidí Ó Sé, is supported by Lidl Ireland, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta, and has attracted over 20,000 club players since it was founded in 1989.

Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said; “We are thrilled to keep driving forward Páidí’s vision to attract new people to the peninsula every year to play Gaelic football. Clubs are really enthusiastic to be involved and we have planned a great weekend of craic and entertainment for them. A special mention is due to Lidl, who are in the seventh year of their partnership with us and who have committed more than €10 million to the development and promotion of Ladies Gaelic Football since 2016, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Údarás na Gaeltachta who are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, as they understand the big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that fashion retailers EJ Menswear of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family, are again partnering up with us to ensure it will be a weekend to remember.”

Jamie O’Rourke, Partnerships and Events Manager with Lidl Ireland added; "We are delighted to continue our partnership with this year’s Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé for a seventh year. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé for another year. The event is a fantastic display of Gaelic football and having recently launched our new Get Behind the Fight ad campaign which is designed to drive attendance at female sporting events we would encourage the community far and wide to show up and fill every seat and every game.

Competing teams:

Senior Ladies
Easkey, Sligo
Drumlane, Cavan
Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin
Clonguish, Longford
Burrishoole, Mayo
TBC

Intermediate Ladies
Corca Dhuibhne, Kerry
Ballymore, Longford
St Maurs, Dublin
Belturbet, Cavan

Junior Ladies
Dingle, Kerry
Skerries, Dublin
Gráinne Mhaols, Galway
Round Towers London, UK
Senior Men’s
Clane, Kildare
Kilannin, Galway
Courtwood, Laois
Killrossanty, Waterford

Intermediate Men’s
Newry Shamrocks, Down
Lispole, Kerry
Crettyard, Laois
Ballycumber, Offaly
Junior Men’s
Cahir, Tipperary
Beale, Kerry
Galbally, Limerick
Renvyle, Galway

