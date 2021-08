U10 football: Caherciveen are county champions & gold medal winners after 2 rounds of extra time in an absolute thriller, winning 4-5 to 2-8 against Abbeydorney/ Kilflynn.

U14 girls football: Abbeydorney/Kilflynnclaimed the title & gold medals-4-9 to 2-3 for Fossa.

Both winning teams will now represent Kerry at provincial finals.