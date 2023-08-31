Advertisement
Comeback wins for Premier League sides

Aug 31, 2023 07:40 By radiokerrysport
Comeback wins for Premier League sides
Chelsea came from behind to advance to the third round of the EFL Cup last night.

Enzo Fernandez scored the winner in their 2-1 victory over Wimbledon at Stamford Bridge.

Everton also came from 1-nil down to overcome Doncaster by two goals to one.

Elsewhere, Blackburn thumped Harrogate 8-nil, while Burnley were 1-nil winners at Nottingham Forest.

Lincoln City beat Sheffield United on penalties, with Ireland defender John Egan off target with his spot kick for the Blades.

In the third round draw, Manchester City have been drawn away to Newcastle while holders Manchester United will play Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are set to face Leicester while Arsenal will meet Brentford.

Among the other ties will be Chelsea's clash with Brighton, with Aston Villa set to go up against Everton.

