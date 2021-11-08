Colin Fennelly confirms retirement from inter-county hurling

Colin Fennelly has confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling.

A four-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny, Fennelly sat out the 2021 inter-county season.

The 32-year-old captained Ballyhale Shamrocks to the Kilkenny hurling title yesterday with a four-point win over O'Loughlin Gaels.

Advertisement

Glen are the Derry senior football champions for the first time.

Malachy O'Rourke's charges beat holders Slaughtneil by 1-13 to 0-7 at Celtic Park yesterday.

Elsewhere, Naas bridged a 31-year gap to clinch the Kildare title with a 0-14 to 0-12 win over Sarsfields in Newbridge.