Coleman to extend stay at Everton

Seamus Coleman is to extend his stay at Everton into a fifteenth season.

He has agreed to the contract extension put forward by the Merseyside club.

Coleman's decision coincides with a mass clearout of the Everton board.

Advertisement

CEO Denise Barrett Baxendale, CFO Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp are all leaving the club.

Meanwhile, it's believed Arsenal are closing in on a 100 million pounds deal to sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Also, France striker Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint Germain this summer after he informed the club he intends to leave when his contract expires in a year's time.

Advertisement

Real Madrid have long been admirers of the World Cup golden boot winner.