Advertisement
Sport

Coleman to extend stay at Everton

Jun 13, 2023 07:06 By radiokerrysport
Coleman to extend stay at Everton Coleman to extend stay at Everton
Share this article

Seamus Coleman is to extend his stay at Everton into a fifteenth season.

He has agreed to the contract extension put forward by the Merseyside club.

Coleman's decision coincides with a mass clearout of the Everton board.

Advertisement

CEO Denise Barrett Baxendale, CFO Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp are all leaving the club.

Meanwhile, it's believed Arsenal are closing in on a 100 million pounds deal to sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Also, France striker Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris Saint Germain this summer after he informed the club he intends to leave when his contract expires in a year's time.

Advertisement

Real Madrid have long been admirers of the World Cup golden boot winner.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus