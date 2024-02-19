Coleman a contender for Ireland manager's job

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman has emerged as a contender for the Republic of Ireland manager's job.

The FAI have yet to announce Stephen Kenny's successor after his departure last November.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Lee Carsley and ex Celtic boss Neil Lennon have also been considered for the job.

Coleman previously took charge of Fulham and Sunderland and it's believed he has met FAI CEO Jonathan Hill and Director of Football Marc Canham as part of their search for a new boss.