Cobh loss for Kingdom

Kerry FC went down to Cobh in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom lost 4-1, having trailed 2-0 at half time.

Kerry manager Billy Dennehy

Galway United's 100 percent start to the season came to an end last night.

They were beaten 1-in by Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

Second-placed Waterford also lost, after a 1-nil defeat at home to Wexford.

Athlone Town beat Finn Harps 4-1.

At the Carlisle Grounds it finished Bray nil Treaty United 3.

Shamrock Rovers are up to second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

The Hoops beat Derry City by two goals to nil last night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Rovers play leaders Bohemians on Friday night, with Declan Devine's side 5-nil winners over Cork City yesterday.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers beat St Patrick's Athletic 1-nil, while Dundalk had a 2-nil win over UCD.

Drogheda United and Shelbourne played out a 1-all draw.