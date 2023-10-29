Advertisement
Cobh into play-off final

Oct 29, 2023 09:57 By radiokerrysport
Cobh into play-off final
It'll be an all Munster affair in the First Division playoff final.

Waterford will take on Cobh Ramblers in the decider after wins over Athlone and Wexford in the semi finals respectively.

The winner of the clash next Saturday will then play Cork City for the chance to be promoted to the Premier Division.

Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier Division.

The referee suspended the game for 10 minutes in the first half due to fireworks being let off in the crowd.

