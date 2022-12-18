Advertisement
Sport

Club hurling semi-finals at Croke Park today

Dec 18, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Club hurling semi-finals at Croke Park today
Croke Park today stages the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-finals.

St Thomas' of Galway face Dunloy of Antrim at half past 1.

Then at half 3 it’s Shamrocks Ballyhale against Ballygunner.

