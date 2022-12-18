Club hurling semi-finals at Croke Park today

Croke Park today stages the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-finals.
St Thomas' of Galway face Dunloy of Antrim at half past 1.
Then at half 3 it’s Shamrocks Ballyhale against Ballygunner.
Advertisement
Croke Park today stages the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship semi-finals.
St Thomas' of Galway face Dunloy of Antrim at half past 1.
Then at half 3 it’s Shamrocks Ballyhale against Ballygunner.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus