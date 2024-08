The Senior Club Football final between Dr. Crokes & Dingle is to be played in Austin Stack Park on Sunday September 1st.

The Intermediate Semi-Finals go ahead this coming Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium;

4-Laune Rangers v Fossa

2-Glenbeigh/Glencar v Austin Stacks

The Junior Quarter-Finals are the following weekend, with first named at home;

Saturday at 5:

Duagh v Cromane

Cordal v Lios Póil

Sunday at 2:

Knocknagoshel v St. Michael’s/Foilmore

Skellig Rangers v Tarbert