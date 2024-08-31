Club Football Championships knockout stages continue today

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Quarter-Finals
First named at home
Games at 5 unless otherwise stated
Junior Premier
Keel v St Senan’s
Currow v Firies
Junior
Duagh v Cromane @ 6
Cordal v Lios Póil
Advertisement
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Quarter-Finals
First named at home
Games at 5 unless otherwise stated
Junior Premier
Keel v St Senan’s
Currow v Firies
Junior
Duagh v Cromane @ 6
Cordal v Lios Póil
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus