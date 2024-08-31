Advertisement
Club Football Championships knockout stages continue today

Aug 31, 2024 10:28 By radiokerrynews
Club Football Championships knockout stages continue today
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships
Quarter-Finals
First named at home
Games at 5 unless otherwise stated

Junior Premier
Keel v St Senan’s
Currow v Firies

Junior
Duagh v Cromane @ 6
Cordal v Lios Póil

