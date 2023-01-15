Advertisement
Sport

Club Football Championship finals day for 2 Kerry sides

Jan 15, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
It’s AIB All-Ireland Club Football Championship finals day for 2 Kerry sides.

Croke Park is the venue for both deciders, at 1.30 and 3.30 respectively.

Fossa contest the Junior final, taking on Stewartstown Harps from Tyrone.

That’s followed by Rathmore’s Intermediate decider in which they face Galbally Pearses, also of Tyrone.

Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan

Rathmore player Paul Murphy

Mark Walsh of the Tuam Herald was at the Galbally semi

Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan

Fossa player Matt Rennie

Reporter Kevin Egan attended the Stewartstown semi-final

