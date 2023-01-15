It’s AIB All-Ireland Club Football Championship finals day for 2 Kerry sides.
Croke Park is the venue for both deciders, at 1.30 and 3.30 respectively.
Fossa contest the Junior final, taking on Stewartstown Harps from Tyrone.
Advertisement
That’s followed by Rathmore’s Intermediate decider in which they face Galbally Pearses, also of Tyrone.
Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan
Rathmore player Paul Murphy
Advertisement
Mark Walsh of the Tuam Herald was at the Galbally semi
Fossa manager Adrian Sheehan
Fossa player Matt Rennie
Advertisement
Reporter Kevin Egan attended the Stewartstown semi-final