Conor Cleary has been passed fit to play for Clare in Sunday's Munster senior hurling final against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

He's been named at full back in Brian Lohan's 15.

Cleary injured his shoulder in the win over Cork.

Meanwhile Cian Lynch will once again start the game on the Limerick bench.

John Kiely has named an unchanged team from the win over Cork last time out with Cathal O'Neill starting at centre forward.