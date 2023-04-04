Advertisement
Sport

Clean bill of health for Kerry Ladies ahead of League final

Apr 4, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry Ladies senior football team will have a clean bill of health ahead of their Lidl Ladies Division 1 Final next Sunday against Galway

The only absentee is Danielle O' Leary who was ruled out for most of the league season

