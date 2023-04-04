Clean bill of health for Kerry Ladies ahead of League final

The Kerry Ladies senior football team will have a clean bill of health ahead of their Lidl Ladies Division 1 Final next Sunday against Galway
The only absentee is Danielle O' Leary who was ruled out for most of the league season
Advertisement
The Kerry Ladies senior football team will have a clean bill of health ahead of their Lidl Ladies Division 1 Final next Sunday against Galway
The only absentee is Danielle O' Leary who was ruled out for most of the league season
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus