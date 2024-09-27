Advertisement
Sport

Clare's Paul Flanagan retires

Sep 27, 2024 12:36 By radiokerrynews
Clare's Paul Flanagan has retired from inter-county hurling.

The 32-year-old is a two-time All-Ireland senior medallist and captained the county to win the All-Ireland under-21 title in 2013.

