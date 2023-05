Clare will meet Cork in next week's Munster under-20 hurling final.

Keith Smyth scored 2-7 as the young Bannermen beat Tipperary 3-17 to 17-points in Thurles last night.

FBD Semple Stadium will see some silverware handed out tonight.

Cork meet Clare in the final of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

Throw in is at 7.30.