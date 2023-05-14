Clare defeat Waterford

Clare have comprehensively defeated Waterford 2-22 to 0-16 in Round 3 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Man of the match Tony Kelly scored 13 points in the game at Semple Stadium.

Kildare are the Eirgrid All Ireland Under 20 Football champions.

The young Lillywhites saw off Sligo by 1-17 to 0-12 in the final at Kingspan Breffni Park.

It was also day one of the Tailteann Cup.

Cavan beat Laois 2-20 to 1-14 at Breffni Park.

Down were 2-14 to 1-06 winners against Waterford in Newry.

It finished Limerick 2-16, Longford 1-16 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Meath beat Tipperary by 1-19 to 0-11 in Navan.