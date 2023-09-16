City win-United lose

Manchester City kept their 100 percent record in the Premier League going with a 3-1 win at West Ham.
Second-half goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland ensured the champions remain top of the table.
Tottenham produced a late comeback to stop newly promoted Sheffield United getting their first victory.
Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski scored in added time as they won 2-1.
Manchester United ended a turbulent week off the field with a 3-1 loss at home to Brighton.
Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 in the lunchtime game, Aston Villa defeated Crystal Palace by the same score, while Luton remain pointless after going down 1-nil at Fulham.