City win-United lose

Manchester City kept their 100 percent record in the Premier League going with a 3-1 win at West Ham.

Second-half goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland ensured the champions remain top of the table.

Tottenham produced a late comeback to stop newly promoted Sheffield United getting their first victory.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski scored in added time as they won 2-1.

Manchester United ended a turbulent week off the field with a 3-1 loss at home to Brighton.

Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 in the lunchtime game, Aston Villa defeated Crystal Palace by the same score, while Luton remain pointless after going down 1-nil at Fulham.