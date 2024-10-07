City win potentially crucial legal fight with Premier League

Manchester City have won a potentially crucial legal fight with the Premier League.

Earlier this year, two sponsorship deals from companies associated with City’s owners were blocked by the Premier League.

An independent panel of three retired judges has found that ruling unlawful, and found that City can pursue compensation as a result.

This ruling is not related to the hearing into City’s 115 alleged breaches of the league’s financial rules.

Dutch legend Johann Neeskens has died at the age of 73.

The former midfielder was a key component of the Ajax and Netherlands sides that took the world by storm in the 1970s with ‘total football’.

Neeskens helped Ajax win three consecutive European Cups, before leaving for Barcelona where he won the Cup Winners Cup.

He also played in both the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals.