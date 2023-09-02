Advertisement
Sport

City win, Chelsea lose

Sep 2, 2023 17:55 By radiokerrynews
City win, Chelsea lose City win, Chelsea lose
Share this article

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their 100-percent start to the new season this afternoon.

The champions beat Fulham by five goals to one at the Etihad.

Elsewhere, Heung Min Son scored three goals for Tottenham in their 5-2 defeat of Burnley.

Advertisement

Chelsea slumped to a 1-nil defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, while Bournemouth and Brentford finished 2-all.

In the lunchtime kick-off, John Egan came off injured as Sheffield United played out a 2-all draw with Everton.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus