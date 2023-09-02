City win, Chelsea lose

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their 100-percent start to the new season this afternoon.

The champions beat Fulham by five goals to one at the Etihad.

Elsewhere, Heung Min Son scored three goals for Tottenham in their 5-2 defeat of Burnley.

Chelsea slumped to a 1-nil defeat at home to Nottingham Forest, while Bournemouth and Brentford finished 2-all.

In the lunchtime kick-off, John Egan came off injured as Sheffield United played out a 2-all draw with Everton.