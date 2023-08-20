Advertisement
City win but United beaten; 2 more games today

Aug 20, 2023 09:54 By radiokerrysport
City win but United beaten; 2 more games today
Reigning champions Manchester City are two from two in this season's Premier League.

Julian Alvarez scored the only goal as they beat Newcastle 1-nil at the Etihad.

Tottenham were 2-nil winners over Manchester United.

After a 5-1 hammering against Newcastle last week, Aston Villa will look for a positive response in the Premier League today.

Unai Emery's side welcome Everton to Villa Park for a 2pm kick-off.

From half four, there's a London derby between West Ham and Chelsea.

Celtic are in Scottish League Cup action this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers side go to Kilmarnock for a 3pm kick-off.

