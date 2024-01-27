Advertisement
City win at Tottenham

Jan 27, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
City win at Tottenham
It took a late goal from Nathan Ake to propel Manchester City into the FA Cup fifth round last night.

They ended Tottenham’s hopes of winning silverware this season with a 1-nil win in North London.

It finished goalless at Ashton Gate where Bristol City were up against Nottingham Forest.

And Douglas Luiz put the ball in the net for Aston Villa away to Chelsea, but it was ruled out by VAR with a nil-nil draw the outcome there too.

While at Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry played out a one-all draw.

There are six more ties down for decision today, starting at Portman Road where Ipswich play non-League Maidstone.

At 3, Everton welcome Luton to Goodison Park.

Brighton go to Sheffield United.

Leeds entertain Plymouth.

And Leicester play Birmingham.

There’s a 7pm start at Craven Cottage where Fulham face Newcastle.

