Advertisement
Sport

City start Premier League with victory

Aug 12, 2023 09:31 By radiokerrysport
City start Premier League with victory City start Premier League with victory
Share this article

Erling Haaland netted a brace as Manchester City started the new Premier League season underway.

The champions were 3-nil winners away to Burnley.

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal help get today’s action underway - they’re at home to Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime kick-off.

Advertisement

Luton’s first season in the top flight for 31-years begins away to Brighton.

Another newly-promoted side - Sheffield United - entertain Crystal Palace,

Bournemouth host West Ham.

Advertisement

Everton start at home to Fulham.

And at 5.30, Newcastle play Aston Villa.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus