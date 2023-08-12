City start Premier League with victory

Erling Haaland netted a brace as Manchester City started the new Premier League season underway.

The champions were 3-nil winners away to Burnley.

Last season’s runners-up Arsenal help get today’s action underway - they’re at home to Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime kick-off.

Luton’s first season in the top flight for 31-years begins away to Brighton.

Another newly-promoted side - Sheffield United - entertain Crystal Palace,

Bournemouth host West Ham.

Everton start at home to Fulham.

And at 5.30, Newcastle play Aston Villa.