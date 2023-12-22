Advertisement
Sport

City play in their first ever Club World Cup final this evening

Dec 22, 2023 07:54 By radiokerrysport
City play in their first ever Club World Cup final this evening
Manchester City play in their first ever FIFA Club World Cup final in Saudi Arabia this evening.

Pep Guardiola's side take on Brazilian club Fluminense from 6-o'clock Irish time.

