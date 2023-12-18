City paired with United's conquerors

Holders Manchester City will play Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal have been drawn to face Porto, while last year's beaten finalists Inter will go up against Atletico Madrid.

In the other ties, Napoli will face Barcelona, PSG are set to face Real Sociedad and PSV will play Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement

Lazio have been paired with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will take on RB Leipzig.

The first legs will take place in mid February with the seconds legs pencilled in for early March.

The draws for the play off rounds in the Europa League and the Conference League will take place in Nyon shortly.