Manchester City won 1-nil at Leicester to move to the top of the Women's Super League.

Martha Thomas scored a hat-trick for Tottenham, as they beat Aston Villa 4-2.

Reigning champions Chelsea will try to maintain their unbeaten start when they host Brighton this afternoon.

Advertisement

Before that, Manchester United attempt to bounce back from their Champions League exit at Everton.

Arsenal go to bottom side Bristol City and it's West Ham against Liverpool.