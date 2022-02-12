Advertisement
Sport

City looking to re-establish twelve-point lead in Premier League

Feb 12, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
City looking to re-establish twelve-point lead in Premier League City looking to re-establish twelve-point lead in Premier League
Share this article

Manchester City can re-establish a twelve-point lead at the top of the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side make the trip to Carrow Road to face a resurgent Norwich.

Kick-off there is at 5.30.

Advertisement

Manchester United help get the day’s action underway, with Southampton visiting Old Trafford in the lunchtime kick-off.

Everton go into this afternoon’s meeting with Leeds just two-points above the dropzone.

Brighton can breathe new life into their European ambitions with a win away to Watford.

Advertisement

While Crystal Palace go to Brentford.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus