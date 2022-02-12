City looking to re-establish twelve-point lead in Premier League

Manchester City can re-establish a twelve-point lead at the top of the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side make the trip to Carrow Road to face a resurgent Norwich.

Kick-off there is at 5.30.

Advertisement

Manchester United help get the day’s action underway, with Southampton visiting Old Trafford in the lunchtime kick-off.

Everton go into this afternoon’s meeting with Leeds just two-points above the dropzone.

Brighton can breathe new life into their European ambitions with a win away to Watford.

Advertisement

While Crystal Palace go to Brentford.